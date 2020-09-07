Missouri woman dies after golf cart overturns

Authorities say a Missouri woman died after she was ejected from a golf cart.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said 75-year-old Donna Young of Hollister was a passenger in an EZ Go Golf Cart that was traveling three miles south of Hollister on Saturday.

The Springfield News-Leader reported that the driver lost control of the golf cart, it overturned and all passengers were ejected.

Young was declared dead at a hospital in Springfield.

The driver, 58-year-old Carol Rhodes of Des Moines, Iowa, and a 68-year-old passenger, Sandra Harris of Grimes, Iowa, were both transported to the hospital with serious injuries.