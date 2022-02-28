Missouri woman promotes heart health after life-changing medical scare

LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. — February is American Heart Month, and a Missouri woman who had a life-changing medical scare is raising awareness about the importance of heart health.

Laura Weaver will never forget the 5K race she ran with her daughters in 2018.

“I had a little bit of chest tightness when I was running and didn’t think very much about it was cold outside it went away right away,” said Weaver.

The Moscow Mills woman has a history of heart disease in her family.

“A couple of days later, I started having some strange symptoms. A heaviness in my throat — just felt a little dizzy and nauseous,” she said.

Weaver went to the emergency department at SSM Health Depaul Hospital in Bridgeton.

“All my tests came back normal,” said Weaver. “I had a normal EKG. My cardiac enzyme levels were normal. I received an exercise stress test, which consequently the imaging turned out normal.”

She said it was the persistence of an emergency department doctor and a cardiologist, who were aware of her family history of heart disease. They pushed for more tests and discovered a blocked artery.

“They found an 80 percent blockage I had in my LAD artery,” Weaver said. “That’s one of the primary arteries in your heart that supplies most of the blood to the area. It’s the one they often refer to as the widow maker.”

Doctors then put a stent in to open the artery.

“They could have easily brushed it under the rug and thought, ‘Her tests were normal. The EKG was normal. There’s really no reason for admission.’ But that doctor knew the importance of family history and how that can play such a big role in heart health. So, without pushing for the admission that may have been something they never found until I had a heart attack.”

Since her experience, Weaver participates in the annual American Heart Association Walk in St. Louis. Her goal this year is to raise $1,000.