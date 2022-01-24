Missouri woman sentenced in death of snake breeder husband

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — A woman convicted of killing her husband at his snake-breeding business in central Missouri has been sentenced to 16 years in prison.

Lynlee Renick was sentenced Monday to 13 years for second-degree murder and three years for armed criminal action.

A Boone County jury recommended that sentence when it convicted Renick of killing her husband, Benjamin Renick, in June 2017 at his rare and exotic snake business in New Florence.

Prosecutors sought a life sentence. Renick’s attorneys argued for a lighter sentence, saying the killing was not premeditated.

A co-defendant, Michael Humphrey, was convicted of first-degree murder in Benjamin Renick’s death and was sentenced earlier this month to life in prison.