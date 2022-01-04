Missouri woman raises more than $1 million in viral GoFundMe to help son of late ESPN reporter

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – JANUARY 02: A fan holds a sign honoring the late ESPN Chicago Bears reporter Jeff Dickerson during a game between the New York Giants and Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on January 02, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

Just days after a Des Peres, Mo woman started a GoFundMe account to support the son of her sister and brother in-law after both passed away from cancer within a span of two years, the campaign has raised more than $1.1 million.

Jen Hobin launched the effort after her brother in-law, Jeff Dickerson, a longtime Chicago Bears reporter for ESPN, died December 28 from colon cancer. Dickerson’s wife Caitlin passed away from cancer in 2019.

The couple has an 11 year old son, Parker.

The campaign went viral, with professional sports teams and owners, along with many of Dickerson’s sports journalism colleagues chipping in–as of January 4, the fund had more than 15,000 individual donors.

Hobin shared Tuesday that while the GoFundMe account would be closing soon:

“Our entire family has been truly humbled by the outpouring of love and support for JD and Parker from this fundraiser. The funds raised – and the expressions of love and support – have far exceeded all expectations. The ESPN family deserves a special debt of gratitude. The unbelievable public response for Parker has been a direct result of the efforts of so many at ESPN. Jeff loved working for ESPN, his lifelong dream. It’s easy to see why. The love and support that has flowed from his friends, supporters and colleagues from across the entire network – and the stories they’ve shared about Jeff both publicly and privately – have touched our hearts in a very special way. Please know that every dollar raised from this effort will support Parker’s future and will be overseen by his guardians and trustees. We will shortly end this Go Fund Me effort for Parker. But if you are interested in continuing to support Jeff’s legacy, please consider a donation to The Vaughn McClure and Jeff Dickerson Foundation: https://thevaughnmcclurefoundation.org/“