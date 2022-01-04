Missouri woman raises more than $1 million in viral GoFundMe to help son of late ESPN reporter

Just days after a Des Peres, Mo woman started a GoFundMe account to support the son of her sister and brother in-law after both passed away from cancer within a span of two years, the campaign has raised more than $1.1 million.
Jen Hobin launched the effort after her brother in-law, Jeff Dickerson, a longtime Chicago Bears reporter for ESPN, died December 28 from colon cancer. Dickerson’s wife Caitlin passed away from cancer in 2019.
The couple has an 11 year old son, Parker.
The campaign went viral, with professional sports teams and owners, along with many of Dickerson’s sports journalism colleagues chipping in–as of January 4, the fund had more than 15,000 individual donors.
Hobin shared Tuesday that while the GoFundMe account would be closing soon: