ST. LOUIS – The Missouri Works Initiative and Construction Trades Council are hosting North America’s building trades unions Wednesday.

It’s part of the national union’s multi-city road tour to bring union workers, business leaders, and government officials together. The event will include a training center tour and speaking program.

Speakers will focus on critical projects and economic growth in the region. They will also talk about how Missouri’s ‘Building Union Diversity’ program creates good jobs that can support families in underrepresented communities.