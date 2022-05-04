ST. LOUIS – Missouri is taking proposals to fight suicide in the state’s farmers. The Missouri Hospital Association estimated rural men between 35 and 44 years old die from suicide at three times the statewide rate. The association also noted a shortage of mental health providers in the state. This was according to a report from February 2020 before the COVID pandemic triggered more mental health issues and a deeper shortage of providers. Since then, farmers have faced worsening climate change, more family farm closures, and now a nationwide bird flu outbreak.
In April, the Missouri Office of Administration issued a request for proposals. They are looking for operators of a 24/7 suicide prevention hotline to help farmers. Candidates have until Wednesday, May 25 at 2 p.m. to file. Click here to learn more and search solicitation RFPS30034902202204.