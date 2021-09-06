Missouri wrestling community mourns death of former high school athlete, coach

ST. LOUIS – A Jefferson County wrestler who won a state title before going on to the University of Missouri and later returning home to coach is being remembered as a teammate, mentor, and coach.

Cody Greene passed away over the weekend. The circumstances were not immediately clear.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of former Mizzou wrestler Cody Greene. His legacy will always be a part of the Tiger Style family 💛 pic.twitter.com/r0uvkJBr1N — Mizzou Wrestling (@MizzouWrestling) September 6, 2021

Greene was the first Seckman High School wrestler to win a state championship when he did so in 2000 before joining the wrestling team at the University of Missouri. His former coach at MU paid tribute on Twitter Monday.

Days like today are very difficult and test your faith. We lost a special young man who impacted many in his life especially in his time at @MizzouWrestling and when he was coaching and teaching at Seckman HS. I will miss you Cody Greene RIP #Tigerstyle forever — Brian Smith (@mutigerstyle) September 6, 2021

The wrestling program at Seckman, where he later returned as coach, was also offering tributes Monday.

Greene left the Seckman coaching staff several years ago, and according to the Katy (TX) Area Wrestling Club’s Facebook page, had recently started coaching youth wrestlers in Texas.

“It is with a sad heart that we share Advanced Coach Cody Greene passed away last night,” one of the club’s coaches wrote. You taught us so much wrestling in such a short time. You will be missed but we will continue to wrestle for you!