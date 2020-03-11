Missouri youth counselor charged with child pornography

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. - A 20-year-old Ladue woman has been confirmed as the first person in Missouri to test positive for coronavirus. In addition, St. Louis County reports that two of the three pending test results have come back negative. Go to stlcorona.com and the www.cdc.gov/coronavirus for more information.

St. Louis County says that their call center has taken over 700 calls, 316 of those on March 9th. The majority of these calls were requests for general information from residents, business owners and community leaders.