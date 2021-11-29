Missouri youth hunters harvest 3,477 deer during late youth portion

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Hunters ages 6 through 15 harvested 3,477 during the late youth portion of the 2021 deer hunting season, according to the Missouri Department of conservation.

This portion of the season is from November 26 to November 28. Of the total number of deer harvested, 1,470 were antlered bucks, 383 were button bucks, and 1,624 were does. Last year’s harvest total for the late youth portion was 3,967 with 1,467 being antlered bucks, 524 button bucks, and 1,976 does.

The Top counties for the late youth portion were Osage with 86 deer harvested, Franklin with 82, and Miller with 68.

“After a breezy and cold Thanksgiving Day, we had some pleasant conditions for our young hunters to be in the woods during the three-day late youth portion,” MDC Cervid Program Supervisor Jason Isabelle said. “This year’s harvest total was the second-highest on record and nearly 20-percent above the five-year average.”