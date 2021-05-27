Missouri’s 100-mile yard sale to return for Memorial Day weekend

ST. LOUIS – Missouri’s 100-mile yard sale will return Memorial Day weekend.
The yard sale takes shoppers along Route 25 from Jackson, Missouri to Kennett, Missouri.
Remember to bring cash. Many sellers don’t accept checks or credit cards.
Some of the towns along the way include Gordonville, Dutchtown, Delta, Bloymere, Advance, Aquila, Bloomfield, Dexter, Bernie, Malden, Clarkton, Holcomb, Frisbee, White Oak, and more.
MoDOT urges pickers to use caution on the roads. This is a huge event and there will be a lot more traffic and congestion in the area.
The yard sale begins May 27 and ends May 31.
If you need help with lodging, dining, or entertainment along the route, you can contact the following:
Kennett Chamber of Commerce
(573) 888-5828
www.kennettmo.com
Dexter Chamber of Commerce
(573)624-7458
http://dexterchamber.com/
Jackson Chamber of Commerce
(573) 243-8131
https://www.jacksonmochamber.org