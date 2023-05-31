ST. CHARLES — Two people hit the Show Me Cash jackpot for the April 23 drawing. One ticket matching all five numbers drawn was sold at Discount Wine & Spirits on Elm Street in St. Charles. The other ticket was sold in Kansas City.

The players split the $397,000 jackpot. Each of them got $198,500.

The Missouri Lottery says that this is the second Show Me Cash jackpot in 2023 to be split by two winners this year. Winning tickets for the March 8 drawing were sold in Ballwin and St. Louis. There were also two Show Me Cash jackpots split between players in 2022.

The odds of one person hitting the jackpot in this game are one in 575,757. Jackpots in this game start at $50,000 and grow until someone wins.