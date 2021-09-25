Ranking Missouri’s best school districts for 2022

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There are a just a few months left in the year, but the site Niche is already looking ahead to 2022 with its annual rankings of the best school districts in Missouri. The top four Missouri districts are located in the St. Louis area.

Niche — which analyzes public data and reviews to create rankings, report cards and more for schools, colleges and neighborhoods — said its 2022 Best School Districts lists are based on analysis of key statistics and reviews from students and parents using U.S. Department of Education data.

See the full top 20 below:

Ladue School District School District of Clayton Kirkwood School District Rockwood R-VI School District Blue Springs R-IV School District Parkway School District Brentwood School District Lee’s Summit R-VII School District Webster Groves School District Francis Howell School District Pattonville R-3 School District Lindbergh Schools Maplewood-Richmond Heights School District Park Hill School District Fort Zumwalt R-II School District Ste. Genevieve County R-II School District Wentzville R-IV School District North Kansas City School District Ozark R-VI School District Liberty School District

Districts are ranked based on state test scores, college readiness, graduation rates, SAT/ACT scores, teacher quality and more.

View the full 2022 Best School Districts in Missouri list.