ST. LOUIS– There have been several bear sightings around the St. Louis area this year and a black bear biologist says Missouri’s black bear population is growing.

Brownfied, an agriculture news site, reports Laura Conlee with the Missouri Department of Conservation says the state is home to 800 black bears with around nine-percent annual population growth.

Conlee also told Brownfield the black bear population is expanding from the wooded areas in southern Missouri to areas southwest of St. Louis.

There have been recent reports of bears spotted in St. Louis County, Jefferson County, Franklin County, and more.

Conlee also said while bears mostly stick to the woods, they may be attracted to livestock feed, beehives, and chicken coops.