Missouri’s COVID case-fatality rate drops to 2.3%; 7-day average for cases sits at 1,320

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – In just over two months, Missouri’s case-fatality has been cut in half.

According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, the state has recorded 55,321 cases of SARS-CoV-2—an increase of 1,241 positive cases from the day before—and 1,273 total deaths as of Wednesday, August 5. That’s a case-fatality rate of 2.30 percent.

Please keep in mind that not all cases and deaths recorded since yesterday occurred in the last 24 hours.

The 7-day rolling average for cases in Missouri sits at 1,320. However, that number could drop tomorrow once the July 30 case number (2,084) is cycled out of the formula.

Nearly half of all reported cases are for individuals 39 years of age and younger. The 20 to 24 age group has 6,369 recorded cases, the highest of all age groups.

The state health department is now splitting the 0 to 19 age demographic into two groups: 0 to 9 and 10 to 19. The 0 to 9 group has 1,313 reported cases and the 10 to 19 group has 4,971 cases.

The average age of a Missouri COVID-19 patient is 43. The rolling average over the last 7 days is 42.

More than half of all recorded deaths in the state have occurred in the 80+ age demographic.

Missouri has administered 730,574 PCR tests for COVID-19 and 92.7 percent of those patients have tested negative. The number of people tested in the last 24 hours is not immediately known.

Additionally, positive cases are up 11 percent (per 100,000 people) over the last 7 days.

The state is reporting 882 hospitalizations for COVID-19 as of August 2. This number is subject to a 72-hour delay to ensure that the data are accurate and complete.

If you have additional questions about the coronavirus, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services is available at 877-435-8411 (24 hours a day).

As of August 5, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has identified 4,748,806 cases of COVID-19 and 156,311 deaths across all 50 states and 6 U.S.-affiliated jurisdictions, for a national case-fatality rate of 3.29 percent.