Missouri’s COVID liability bill to be signed into law in Fenton today

FENTON, Mo. – Missouri Governor Mike Parson will be at Koller-Craft Plastic Products in Fenton Wednesday to sign the COVID-19 liability bill into law.

The law prohibits COVID-19 lawsuits against businesses and health care providers unless the person suing can prove they were exposed and sickened by the coronavirus and that the business engaged in “reckless or willful misconduct.”

Religious organizations will also be shielded from COVID-19 exposure lawsuits unless “intentional misconduct” can be proven.