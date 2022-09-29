ST. LOUIS – According to AAA’s Missouri Weekend Gas Watch, the average gas price has decreased by three cents in the past week.

The price per gallon for unregulated fuel statewide is now $3.35. The cost is up 49 cents compared to September 29, 2021.

In a survey of the major metropolitan areas in Missouri, Jefferson City drivers are shown paying the most on average at $3.59 per gallon. Drivers in Cape Girardeau are paying the least at $3.13. Nationally, the average price for a gallon of unregulated gas is $3.78, which is 59 cents more than the price per gallon last year at this time and ten cents more compared to last Thursday.

Missouri’s statewide gas price averages are back on the decline. This is after last week, when Missouri’s streak of 13 consecutive weeks of decline ended.

Relatively low gasoline demand year-over-year and stabilizing crude oil prices are the reasons prices are down at the pump, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration’s latest report. Plus, Hurricane Ian, which made landfall in Florida as a Category 4 hurricane Wednesday, is not expected to have a significant impact on the production of oil and gas.

“No doubt, the damage left behind by Hurricane Ian will be felt for months to come in the communities in the storm’s path,” said AAA spokesperson Nick Chabarria. “However, the track of the Hurricane missed critical oil and gas infrastructure, which should minimize gas price impacts in our region.”

Missouri drivers are currently paying the 13th lowest gas price average in the U.S. Drivers in California are paying the most on average at $6.18 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel.