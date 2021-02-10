Missouri’s largest Anheuser-Busch wholesaler to open headquarters at old Chrysler plant

ST. LOUIS – Missouri’s largest Anheuser-Busch wholesaler, Grey Eagle Distributors, announced Wednesday they are planning to build a new headquarters. The building will be located along I-44 within the Fenton Logistics Park, the old Chrysler plant.

Construction for the new headquarters will begin in February.

It will include a 250,000 square-foot warehouse and office building. It will also feature a 5,000 square-foot hospitality room that connects directly to an outdoor entertainment space.

Grey Eagle Distributors says the new building will almost double their current facility in Maryland Heights.

The head quarters is expected to be completed by April 2022.