ST. LOUIS – The BrickUniverse LEGO Fan Convention is coming to St. Louis at the end of July and local LEGO builders will have their creations on display.

The convention will take place at the Kennedy Recreation Complex on July 30 and July 31. The local LEGO artists are Adult Fans of LEGO, also known as “AFOLs.”

Convention attendees will see huge LEGO displays, meet professional LEGO artists, play with LEGO bricks, and see the latest LEGO sets available for purchase.

Tickets are $15. Click here to purchase.