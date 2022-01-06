Missouri’s Major Brands alcohol distributor to be sold to larger company

Close up of a glass of wine and a beer in a bar

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Missouri’s largest wholesale distributor of spirits, wine, and beer is being sold to another company. Breakthru Beverage Group is purchasing St. Louis-based Major Brands. The deal is expected to be done this spring.

There are around 600 people who work for Major Brands across the state of Missouri. They serve around 9,000 retail customers. The family-owned business was founded in 1934.

“We intend to align our family-led businesses, embrace opportunities for innovation and build on Major Brands’ strong service, community and people-oriented culture to expand our relationships in Missouri,” writes Tom Bené, Breakthru Beverage Group President and CEO.

Breakthru Beverage Group is one of the leading alcohol wholesalers in the United States and the largest broker in Canada. They employ more than 7,000 people and do more than $6 billion in annual sales.

“Breakthru’s acquisition of Major Brands now gives one of Missouri’s largest wholesale premium beverage alcohol distributors the added resources and capabilities of Breakthru’s outstanding team. It will strengthen our position in the industry, while maintaining our values and commitment to community and culture,” writes Sue McCollum, Major Brands Chief Executive Officer.

Breakthru Beverage Group says that they are purchasing the company to expand their presence in North America. They say it will be “business as usual” at Major Brands and the group is bringing resources to help expand their presence in the Midwest.