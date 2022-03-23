ST. LOUIS – Morel mushroom hunting season has started. It usually starts in late March and goes until early May.

Before setting off into the forest, make sure you know how to correctly identify morels. Misidentifying and consuming toxic mushrooms can cause anything from mild stomach issues to organ failure or even death! There are several mushroom species in Missouri, including the big red false morel, which are considered toxic and not recommended for consumption. Consult with field guides or a professional mycologist to be completely confident in species identification before consuming any mushrooms. Browse MDC’s mushroom field guide for photos of the more common and noticeable fungal species in Missouri. Click here for tasty recipes using Missouri’s wild mushrooms! Missouri Department of Conservation

Most hunters won’t share the locations of their best hunting spots, but there are some Facebook groups dedicated to the pursuit. The Missouri Morel Hunting Facebook page says morels begin fruiting when soil reaches consistent temperatures above 50 degrees.

Their map posted on Wednesday at about 8:30 a.m. shows morels have been found already this season in Missouri’s southwest corner. Others have been found in Douglas, Pulaski, and Ralls counties.