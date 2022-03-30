ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Naming a child can be a difficult task for any parent. Finding the right name that matches a newborn may not stick. Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott recently announced that they are changing their child’s name from Wolf Webster because they did not feel like it was him.

Traditions and pop culture all play a part in the baby name game. Nameberry.com made its predictions for 2022 in several categories. In Bridgerton-inspired names, they have Eloise, Simon, Portia, and Theo. In spirit or soul names, they have Dream, Shine, True, and Creed.

The most popular baby names for 2022 have just been announced. This year Oliver and Charlotte top Missouri’s top baby names. Many of the state’s names match the national ranking.

Popular names for boys in Missouri:

Oliver Liam William Henry Theodore Elijah Noah Benjamin Lincoln Owen

Popular names for girls in Missouri:

Charlotte Amelia Olivia Evelyn Emma Ava Harper Sophia Eleanor Isabella