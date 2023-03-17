ST. LOUIS — A financial news website known for publishing quirky lists is back at it again. This time, 24/7 Wall Street is naming, The One Must-Visit Restaurant in Every State. They may have gotten Missouri’s right. You probably know this place well if you’re from St. Louis.

They used resources like Yelp and Trip Advisor to help build the list. A wide range of websites featuring the best restaurants in each city and state were also used to pick the locations. The finals choices were made by the editors of 24/7 Wallstreet.

Missouri’s Must-Visit Restaurant is Crown Candy Kitchen.

“Its name notwithstanding, this St. Louis tradition, opened in 1913, is more than a candy shop (though it does produce and sell its own chocolates). There’s also a soda fountain, serving homemade ice cream, plain or in elaborate sundaes, as well as malts and shakes – and a lunch and dinner menu of sandwiches, chili, and tamales,” states 24/7 Wall Street.

The famed St. Louis restaurant has been in the spotlight many times. It was recently featured on the Cooking Channel’s show Restaurant Recovery. The location has also been in the news after recent break-ins.