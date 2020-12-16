Missouri’s newest police academy at HBCU is history in the making

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The state of Missouri officially has a new police academy, but it’s unlike any other in the country. Missouri now has 20 police academies with the newest one at Lincoln University in Jefferson City.

The reason it stands out from all the others in the nation is that it will be the first at a Historically Balck College or University (HBCU).

Gov. Mike Parson signed off Tuesday on the new academy surrounded by LU’s chief of police, president of the university, the director of the Department of Public Safety, and multiple law enforcement officers.

“Training is critical to us moving forward in this state and Lincoln University will take a big step in making sure we are prepared for tomorrow’s law enforcement and the changes we need to adapt to,” Parson said during a signing ceremony Tuesday.

The state’s public safety director said LU’s academy will improve diversity in policing.

“I believe that by launching a law enforcement academy here at Lincoln University, we will be closing the gaps of those recruiting issues,” Director of Missouri’s Department of Public Safety Sandy Karsten said. “Nationwide, there are 664 training academies and most, or about half of those are at colleges, universities, and technical schools. But until now, there had not been a law enforcement training academy at a Historically Black College or University.”

Missouri’s Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) Commission approved LU’s police academy during a meeting in October.

Lincoln University Police Chief andDirector of the academy Gary Hill said courses will take up to 17 weeks, cost $6,000, and requires 600 training hours.

“We can set the standard as far as creating law enforcement officers that stand for integrity, that stand for truth, and that stand for justice,” Hill said.

Parson said he believes training for officers will change to add more community policing and create better relationships.

“You know kids always want to look at a police officer with some degree of respect and we need to make sure we get back to that,” Parson said. “So, they’re not scared of the police officer, they’re not afraid they are going to do something to them because what kind of race they may be. This is about treating everyone equal, but you have to get police officers back out on the streets. The more of them we can get out there, I believe, we need to get back to that and I think you’ll see these academies touch on that and talk about that very thing.”

The POST Commission voted Tuesday afternoon to require all 20 academies to teach the history of policing in minority communities across the country.

The new requirement will be a two-hour block of instruction and covers the history of the nation’s policing to present day.

The governor said he hopes other colleges and universities will follow Lincoln University’s lead.

“We hope to expand this to Harris Stowe and some other universities that maybe this becomes a model, maybe they can model to be able to put our more police officers across the state,” Parson said.

Director of Academic Affairs for the program, Professor Joseph Steenberger said classes are set to start on January 17 and currently there are 22 recruits signed up for the academy.