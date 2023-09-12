JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Governor Mike Parson announces the appointment of a new Missouri Supreme Court Judge from the St. Louis area. Judge Kelly Broniec, 52, is originally from Montgomery City has worked for the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District since 2020. Parson named her for that post. It is located in the historic Old Post Office in downtown St. Louis. It is the largest court in the state appellate system.

Broniec will fill the vacancy following the retirement of Judge George W. Draper III. She was one of three nominees selected by the Appellate Judicial Commission for Governor Parson’s consideration, Her swearing-in is required within 30 days of her appointment by Missouri law.

“Not only is Judge Broniec an exceptional jurist but she’s an even better person. She is a proud woman of faith who comes from humble beginnings and worked hard to pave her own way. We are confident that her appointment will help reshape and strengthen the Missouri Supreme Court and our judicial system as a whole,” states Gov. Parson.

Judge Broniec previously worked as an Associate Circuit Judge in Montgomery County for nearly 15 years, beginning in 2006. Prior to her judgeship, she was the Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney from 1999 to 2006.