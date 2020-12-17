Missouri’s second batch of vaccine smaller than anticipated

Missouri

by:

Posted: / Updated:

O’FALLON, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson on Wednesday lauded the rollout of Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine, but it appears the second-week supply will be thousands of doses smaller than anticipated.

Missouri received about 51,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine this week, and vaccinations of frontline health care workers began Monday.

The state initially said it would get another 63,675 doses of the Pfizer vaccine next week, as well as 105,300 doses of the Moderna vaccine if that version receives federal clearance.

Health Director Dr. Randall Williams says it now appears that Missouri’s next batch of the Pfizer vaccine will be 25% to 30% less than anticipated. He’s still trying to determine what changed.

FOX 2 Newsletters

Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.

More local COVID-19 maps and stats

Popular

Latest News

More News

Tweets from reporters: