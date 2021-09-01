Missouri’s seven-day COVID case average drops by 900 since August 5

ST. LOUIS – The latest COVID numbers both statewide and locally reveal a mixed bag of data.

While there does appear to be some flattening of cases across Missouri and in the immediate St. Louis area, the death toll is still rising from this latest COVID surge fueled by the Delta variant.

Missouri recorded 157 new COVID deaths Tuesday. That brings the total amount of COVID deaths statewide since the pandemic started to more than 10,600. Many of the new COVID deaths occurred in the previous weeks and months but are just now being recorded. Locally, the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force reported eight COVID deaths on Tuesday. The Post-Dispatch reported the average age of those who are dying from COVID has dropped significantly since vaccines were introduced. That average age dropped more than 10 years to 66.5.

Hospitals are still crowded across Missouri. Data revealed less than 20 percent of staffed in-patient beds are available statewide. Sixteen percent of ICU beds are open. However, while the number of Missourians hospitalized with COVID is three times what it was at the beginning of June, it is down about three percent since August 19.

The seven-day average of new cases is down from a summer high of more than 3,000 on August 5 to just over 2,100 Tuesday. Locally, the Post-Dispatch reported that the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force said the number of new COVID patients and hospitalizations appears to be flattening, but the number of local pediatric COVID cases is still concerning. 25 children under 18 are currently hospitalized with COVID. 8 of those children are in ICUs.

St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page will give an update on the fight against COVID Wednesday morning at 8:30 a.m. FOX 2 will have live coverage of the press briefing on-air and online.