Missouri’s Severe Weather Preparedness Week starts today

ST. LOUIS – Monday marks the start of Severe Weather Preparedness Week. It’s a time to prepare and educate yourself on responding to severe weather.

Towns that were hit hardest by tornados in St. Charles County at the end of 2021 are especially aware of this. A storm in December damaged homes in Defiance and New Melle. One woman died in her home and two others were injured. Governor Mike Parson visited the area. He promised state and federal help in order to make repairs.

Scott Wolf owns a business in New Melle. He remembered how the community responded after the December storms. He said after damage like that, people don’t take severe weather warnings lightly.

“One thing you can always count on in New Melle is the way the community comes together, and it’s across the board. It’s kinda PTSD from the tornado before,” Wolf said. “I’m sure people are very anxious when they hear weather. I know some people kinda blow it off, but it’s gotta be in the back of their mind.”

The regular monthly warning sirens test is scheduled for 11 a.m. Monday. There will be a statewide tornado drill Tuesday morning at 10 a.m. Officials urge people to make a weather safety plan.