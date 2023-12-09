ST. LOUIS – Wisevoter, a bipartisan educational platform, has recently published a study revealing that sugar cookies top the list as Missouri’s favorite holiday snack. The survey presented participants with choices: cheesecake, sugar cookies, eggnog, hot chocolate, or cinnamon rolls.

According to the study, Missouri’s favorites are, in order: sugar cookies, cinnamon rolls, eggnog, hot chocolate, and cheesecake.

Holidays and special occasions serve as an opportunity for people to indulge in these treats as a means of celebration. Eating treats during festive times symbolizes the joy and happiness that characterize the season. Certain desserts and sweets may also have strong associations with childhood memories or family traditions.

To gauge public opinion, we asked our Facebook fans to choose their favorite sweet holiday treat. When the responses were tallied, eggnog emerged as the top choice, followed by cheesecake. Cinnamon rolls and sugar cookies were tied for third place.

Other honorable mentions included pumpkin pie, snickerdoodle, and gingerbread. Hot chocolate was not mentioned when the choices were tallied.

Illinois’s top treat, according to the study, was also sugar cookies, followed by cheesecake, hot chocolate, cinnamon rolls, and eggnog.