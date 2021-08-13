Missouri’s vaccine lottery drawing today

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.– Missouri will draw its first “MO VIP” on Friday. However, the public will have to wait a little longer to find out who the winners are.

Winners will have their vaccination statuses verified and will be announced on August 25.

The state said more than 375,000 people have entered the drawing for a chance to win $10,000.

There will be 180 winners selected today in three categories:

Red Category: $10,000 for 80 winners 18 years of age or older and received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine on or after July 21, 2021.

White: $10,000 for 80 winners 18 years of age or older and received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine before July 21, 2021

Blue: $10,000 college savings account for 20 winners ages of 12 to 17

New entries for the next drawing will be accepted until 11:59 p.m. on August 25. You can register on the state’s COVID Vaccine Navigator site. The second drawing will be Aug. 27 with winners announced on Sept. 8.