Missouri’s weekend sales tax holiday starts Friday

ST. LOUIS – Missouri is having a sales tax holiday this weekend for back-to-school items. Many students are spending some or all of their time in school this fall working remotely. Not all businesses are taking part. Here are some of the details you need to know before shopping this weekend.
Beginning at 12:01 a.m. on August 7 you’ll be able to save the 4.225 percent usually tacked onto your bill.
Online purchases are included in the tax-free weekend as long as the item is bought during the holiday weekend. Items placed on layaway during the holiday weekend are also tax-free.
What’s included?
- Clothing items priced at $100 or less individually
- School supplies priced $50 or less per item
- Graphing calculators priced at $150 or less
- Computer software priced $350 or less
- Laptops, desktops and tablets priced under $1,500
What’s not included?
- Watches
- Radios
- CD players
- Headphones
- Sporting equipment
Cities and Counties that have opted out of tax-free weekend:
- Alton
- Bellerive Acres
- Berkeley
- Beverly Hills
- Black Jack
- Brentwood
- Bridgeton
- Byrnes Mill
- Canton
- Charlack
- Clayton
- Cool Valley
- Crestwood
- Crystal City
- Des Peres
- Desloge
- DeSoto
- Edmundson
- Elsberry
- Farmington
- Ferguson
- Festus
- Flint Hill
- Frontenac
- Gerald
- Greendale
- Hawk Point
- Kingdom City
- Kirkwood
- Ladue
- Licking
- Manchester
- Maplewood
- Marlborough Village
- Marthasville
- Montgomery City
- Moscow Mills
- Naylor
- New Haven
- New Melle
- Northwoods
- Oakland
- Overland
- Palmyra
- Pevely
- Poplar Bluff
- Richmond Heights
- Rock Hill
- Shrewsbury
- St. Ann
- St Mary
- St Peters
- Ste Genevieve
- Town & Country
- Twin Oaks
- University City
- Vandalia
- Velda
- Warson Woods
- Webster Groves