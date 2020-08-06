Missouri’s weekend sales tax holiday starts Friday

ST. LOUIS – Missouri is having a sales tax holiday this weekend for back-to-school items. Many students are spending some or all of their time in school this fall working remotely. Not all businesses are taking part. Here are some of the details you need to know before shopping this weekend.

Beginning at 12:01 a.m. on August 7 you’ll be able to save the 4.225 percent usually tacked onto your bill.

Online purchases are included in the tax-free weekend as long as the item is bought during the holiday weekend. Items placed on layaway during the holiday weekend are also tax-free.

Clothing items priced at $100 or less individually

School supplies priced $50 or less per item

Graphing calculators priced at $150 or less

Computer software priced $350 or less

Laptops, desktops and tablets priced under $1,500

Watches

Radios

CD players

Headphones

Sporting equipment

Alton

Bellerive Acres

Berkeley

Beverly Hills

Black Jack

Brentwood

Bridgeton

Byrnes Mill

Canton

Charlack

Clayton

Cool Valley

Crestwood

Crystal City

Des Peres

Desloge

DeSoto

Edmundson

Elsberry

Farmington

Ferguson

Festus

Flint Hill

Frontenac

Gerald

Greendale

Hawk Point

Kingdom City

Kirkwood

Ladue

Licking

Manchester

Maplewood

Marlborough Village

Marthasville

Montgomery City

Moscow Mills

Naylor

New Haven

New Melle

Northwoods

Oakland

Overland

Palmyra

Pevely

Poplar Bluff

Richmond Heights

Rock Hill

Shrewsbury

St. Ann

St Mary

St Peters

Ste Genevieve

Town & Country

Twin Oaks

University City

Vandalia

Velda

Warson Woods

Webster Groves

Deals to check out: Apple

Lenovo