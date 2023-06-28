ST LOUIS – From a packed Ballpark Village, to venturing through parks like Creve Coeur, to hitting the St. Louis Zoo, the summer heat and haze caused by Canadian wildfires didn’t stop locals from spending time outside. The dangerous combination has officials stressing the importance of being safe and responsible.

For longtime resident Don Woodruff, it was his boat ride on Tuesday that looked much different than usual.

“I thought that there was just some big fire somewhere,” he said. “We were surrounded by haze.”

As Canadian wildfires continue to burn, that smoke continues to trickle south, now affecting the St. Louis region.

“The last couple of days, we’ve seen an increase in the effects, and certainly the visibility of it in the area,” said Sarah Russell, commissioner of St. Louis Emergency Management Agency.

It isn’t just concerns about visibility.

“It can have an effect on anybody to a certain degree,” Russell said.

And just people, but animals as well. Over at the St. Louis Zoo, Regina Mossotti, who is in charge of animal care, explains how they ensure animal safety.

“Just knowing we were getting wildfire smoke all the way from Canada, it’s just an eye-opener on being able to look at air quality and why it’s so important,” she said. “Our animals can have access between indoor and outdoor facilities, so for the most part, they’re able to go to an area they are comfortable in.”

With temperatures expected in the triple digits, being in the shade and drinking some water might not be enough to stifle the effects of the heat.

“We’re looking at heat index values expected at 105-110,” Russell said.

For those who aren’t able to escape the high temps and lingering smoke, Russell advises, “Keep an eye on yourself, know the signs and symptoms of heat illness, and other illnesses.”

Russell explained that the heat and haze will subside in the later hours of the day. But it’s the mix of both that has the city raising concerns for safety.

“Layered with the air quality, I think that takes it up a notch,” she said.