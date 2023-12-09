ST. LOUIS — We had a few showers and rumbles of thunder roll through overnight, but most of the rain stayed north of the metro. The cold front continues moving through the region and a few sprinkles or maybe some drizzle will be possible early this morning, southeast of St. Louis.

Clouds should decrease over the course of the day from west to east, leaving a mix of clouds and sun this afternoon. Temperatures will range from the upper 40s to the low 50s. Breezy conditions are also expected, with winds and clouds increasing again this evening into tonight.

Overnight lows will range from the upper 20s to the low 30s. While we’ll have some clouds around Sunday morning, I expect partly cloudy skies by the afternoon. It will be a chilly day, however, with highs struggling to make it into the low 40s.

The winds will gradually ease over the course of the day. After the brief cooldown on Sunday and the cold start on Monday morning, temperatures rebounded to near-normal levels by Monday afternoon.