Mizzou athletes organizing social justice march on campus

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — University of Missouri athletes are organizing a social justice march on the Columbia campus.

The event, called March with Mizzou, will start Wednesday at 6 p.m. at the Missouri Athletics Training Complex.

The march is being coordinated by the Black Student Athlete Association and the new Female Athlete Minorities at Mizzou. The march will end at the MU Columns, where a sit-in and speeches are planned.

The march comes after the Missouri football team held a team meeting on Friday rather than practice to discuss social justice and plan future initiatives to keep the focus on the issue.

We are relentless in our pursuit of equality for all. pic.twitter.com/gxYyEn1XQs — Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) August 28, 2020