Mizzou curators reject interpretive Thomas Jefferson sign

FILE – In this Dec. 8, 2005 file photo, students walk past a snow covered bronze statue of Thomas Jefferson on their way to class on the University of Missouri campus in Columbia, Mo. The University of Missouri Board of Curators has rejected a proposal to add contextual information to the statue. The curators voted 7-1 Thursday, June 24, 2021, to disregard a task force recommendations that came after Black students and organizations pushed to have the statue removed because Jefferson owned slaves. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson, File)

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — The University of Missouri Board of Curators has rejected a proposal to add contextual information to a statue of Thomas Jefferson on the Columbia campus.

The curators voted 7-1 Thursday to disregard a task force recommendations that came after Black students and organizations pushed to have the statue removed because Jefferson owned slaves.

Board members who voted against adding a 300-word sign near the statue said it was not a good way to clearly explain Jefferson’s life.

The curators also rejected a proposal to add a Legacy Walk to acknowledge the role Blacks had in building the university.

