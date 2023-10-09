COLUMBIA, Mo. – Two years after a horrific hazing incident left a University of Missouri-Columbia freshman blind and unable to talk or walk, 16 fraternities at the university have produced and released a video designed to reduce and prevent future tragedies.

The video, called “Arm Yourself to Say No,” will be shown to incoming pledges, fraternity members, officers, and other student groups during the fall semester.

“Although aspects of the video are emotionally charged, the aim of the production is to effect a change in behavior among the groups to which it is targeted,” said Bob Selsor, president of the Mizzou Greek Alliance.

The 26-minute video shows the dangers of hazing and the consequences for those who participate in such behavior.

The Mizzou Greek Alliance was formed in 2022 by 16 campus fraternities to enrich the experience of Greek student life, foster safe practices within the organizations, advocate campus-wide support for fraternities by modernizing their culture and promoting training and education for members, and push for laws that nurture and provide aid for members in distress.