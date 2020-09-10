Mizzou leader backtracks after blocking students on Twitter

Missouri

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — The leader of the University of Missouri is backtracking after blocking students who criticized his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic on Twitter.

Spokesman Christian Basi on Thursday said system President and Columbia campus Chancellor Mun Choi unblocked the accounts Wednesday.

Lawyer Chris Bennett warned he would sue if Choi didn’t unblock the students.

Basi says some of the tweets were abusive and used expletives. But Bennett says others didn’t even directly criticize Choi.

By SUMMER BALLENTINE, Associated Press

FOX 2 Newsletters

Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.

Popular

Latest News

More News