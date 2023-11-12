KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missouri’s impressive 36-7 win over Tennessee helped them jump five spots in the latest AP college football poll.

The Tigers rise from 16 to 11 was the highest jump of any team in the country. The Vols fell to 21, the biggest fall of any team in the country.

Mizzou is also second in the SEC East, out of the SEC championship race but could appear in a New Year’s Six bowl if they continue their winning ways at 8-2.

Kansas State re-entered the poll at 23 after dominating Baylor 59-25, replacing Kansas.

Kansas dropped out of the poll from 19 after a 16-13 loss to unranked Texas Tech at home but they received 82 votes heading into a primetime Sunflower Showdown matchup on Saturday in Lawrence.

Fittingly enough, the two teams will meet each other in primetime with the Sunflower Showdown kicking off at 6 p.m. on Saturday in Lawrence.

Mizzou will host Florida at 6:30 p.m.