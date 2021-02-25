Mizzou planning for in-person commencement ceremonies in April, May

COLUMBIA, Mo. – The University of Missouri announced Thursday they will host in-person commencement ceremonies from 2020 and present over the course of three weekends in April and May.

The university said 2020 graduates will be honored April 23-25 while 2021 graduates will be invited to ceremonies over the weekends of May 7-9 and May 14-16.

Mizzou said details are still being finalized but the ceremonies will be most likely held in the Mizzou Arena and the Hearnes Center.

Students can receive tickets to invite up to six guests who will be grouped in “pods” that are socially distanced from others.

The university will be enforcing health and safety protocols such as wearing face coverings.

The ceremonies will also be livestreamed for those who will not be able to attend in person.

Mizzou awarded nearly 9,000 degrees in 2020 but had to suspend in-person ceremonies due to the pandemic. Instead, schools and colleges held virtual celebrations.

The upcoming ceremonies will be the first in-person commencement events held at Mizzou since Dec. 2019.

Check commencement.missouri.edu for more information and updates on ceremony details.