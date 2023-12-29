FENTON, Mo. — The Mizzou Tigers are taking on the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Cotton Bowl tonight. Mizzou fans came together to support their favorite college football team at a Fenton watch party.

Mizzou fans are gathered here at Fenton Bar & Grill to show support to the Mizzou Tigers as they take on the Cotton Bowl in Arlington, Texas versus the Ohio State Buckeyes.

“It’s one of the big six bowls. It shows a level of quality wins amongst the peers and being top ten in the country. It is a great recognition to the team and the university” said Fenton Bar & Grill owner, Chuck Nash.

Fans are excited to see Saint Louis natives and Mizzou stars Brady Cook, Luther Burden III and Cody Scrader. Schader is a Lutheran South High School Alumnus. Students & teachers came out to show their support tonight.

“We’re just so excited that he has gotten this far. All of his hard work and perseverance has really paid off. And so, it’s going to be awesome to see him be successful tonight and charge down that field” said Debbie Davis, Director of the Spartan Center at Lutheran South High School.

Cook has had 20 touchdowns and 3,000 passing yards. Burden has almost 1,200 receiving yards. Schrader has 1,500 rushing yards which is the highest per game in the country. Schader has a huge fan base here in Saint Louis.

“Lutheran South as a whole. As a school were all gathering here to support Cody. I mean what he’s done for the school is truly remarkable and were here to celebrate him” said Lutheran South High School Quarterback, Ben Long.

According to college football ranking, Mizzou is ranked as the 9th and Ohio State is ranked 7th.

“College Football is highly competitive and Mizzou’s a great football team this year. You have to look back at the summer Coach and his staff were not the most favorite folks. Some people were calling for it to be his last year. Brady Cook the quarterback wasn’t the most popular guy and now everyone sees what they’re capable of. So credit to those seniors, those upperclassmen and that coaching staff” said Head Football Coach of Lutheran South High School, Brad Loomis.

It has been 35 days since Mizzou’s last game, so the anticipation of seeing the Mizzou Tigers play is high here in Fenton.

“My favorite thing was really they were good on both sides of the ball. To me that’s what’s most exciting. Alot of teams are really goof on offense and the defense kind of sucks. Vice versa. Honestly, I thought they were good on both sides of the ball” said Mizzou fan, Greg Matthes.

Win or lose, the Mizzou fans were excited to show their Mizzou pride and cheer their favorite college football team on.