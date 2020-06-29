Mizzou releases plans for in-person return to campus this fall

COLUMBIA, Mo. – The University of Missouri will require students, faculty, and staff to wear face masks when classes resume in August at campuses systemwide.

Face coverings will be mandatory in all classrooms and recommended in all open areas inside buildings or when it will be difficult to maintain a safe social distance from others. Students, faculty, and staff will have to supply their own masks or face coverings.

The university says it will adjust its policies on face masks only after guidance from local public health officials.

In the meantime, students are being asked to limit contact with others for two weeks prior to the first day of the fall semester – August 24.

Any student showing symptoms of COVID-19 can be tested at the university’s student health center of their own health care provider. University employees can check with their provider for guidance or referrals for testing.

If a student or employee does test positive, the university will work with local health officials on contact tracing. The university has also set aside special lodging for on-campus residents who contract COVID-19. University staff will help students living off-campus with isolation plans and meeting other essential needs.

For more information on the university’s plans, visit chancellor.missouri.edu.

