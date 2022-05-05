COLUMBIA, Mo. — The University of Missouri has announced proposed disciplinary sanctions for 13 students in connection with an alcohol poisoning investigation.

The investigation dates back Oct. 2021. According to the University of Missouri officials, an incoming fraternity member suffered alcohol poisoning at the now-closed Mizzou chapter of Phi Gamma Delta house, also known as the Fiji house.

Investigators say a student consumed significant amounts of alcohol during a social event involving current and potential recruits of the fraternity. The student was hospitalized after the incident and remains under medical care.

Following the incident, the university says there were multiple violations from the Mizzou chapter of Phi Gamma Delta on Oct. 20, 2021. The university has since withdrawn recognition of the chapter as a student organization. The Fiji house is now closed.

The MU Police Department and Boone County Prosecutor’s Office are handling the investigation.