Mizzou spends $20,000 to protect Thomas Jefferson’s headstone on the Coumbia campus

Missouri

COLUMBIA, Mo. – Mizzou spends $20,000 to protect Thomas Jefferson’s original headstone which sits on the Columbia campus.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the university spent that money on a large acrylic case which now surrounds the monument.

The move is in response to vandalism concerns amid an ongoing dispute about whether the university should honor the third president who also was a slave owner.

