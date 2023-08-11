SEDALIA, Mo. – A teen from Jonesburg was named the 2023 Missouri State Fair Queen. On August 10, Kelsey Miller was crowned queen. She had the best score out of the 35 people who competed for the title at the Mathewson Exhibition Center over the course of two days.

Kelsey Miller

She will be seen during the rest of the State Fair events and will be a representative for the State Fair and agriculture in Missouri for the next year.

The participants were scored in many ways, such as their interview, speech, talent, and evening gown. Plaques were given to the contestants who did the best in each of the four categories.

Miss 2023 Miss La Plata FFA Representative Audrey Belfield was named the first runner-up and will get a $1,000 scholarship.

The second runner-up went to Miss Concordia FFA, Alice Reid, who will receive a $500 scholarship.

The third runner-up honor went to Miss Sheep Producers Representative, Rachel Ancell, who will receive a $350 scholarship.

The fourth runner-up honor went to Miss Missouri Cooper County, Lilli Hendrix, who will receive a $250 scholarship.

Reid did the best in the interview category, Belfield did the best in the speech category, Karli Hamilton did the best in the evening gown category, and Hendrix did the best in the talent category.

The Missouri State Fair is still going on in Sedalia until August 20.

Miller is 18-years-old and goes to school at the University of Missouri. As Queen, she’ll get a $2,000 scholarship. She is the daughter of Bill and Jennifer Miller, and she ran for Miss Northeast FFA Expo.

She said she is most looking forward to “meeting new people and talking to those in and out of agriculture.” Her favorite thing to do at the Missouri State Fair is to find the stand with the best fried Oreos.

She likes showing her cattle and rabbits every year, as well as working in the Beef House and putting up her exhibits in both the 4-H and FFA buildings.