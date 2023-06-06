ST. LOUIS – One of the Mizzou fraternity members who was involved in a hazing incident that severely disabled another student is being sentenced Tuesday.

Alec Wetzler pleaded guilty to giving liquor to a minor and buying liquor as a minor – both misdemeanors. Prosecutors said he was one of the members of phi Gamma Delta who ordered freshman Danny Santulli to drink an entire liter of vodka through a tube. Santulli became unresponsive.

His family shared his blood alcohol level was nearly six times the legal limit. He was eventually taken to the ICU, but is now unable to walk, talk, or see.