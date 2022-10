ST. LOUIS – Three more Mizzou students charged in a hazing case are due in court Monday, October 24 in Columbia.

Thomas Shultz, Harrison Reichman, and Benjamin Parres are among ten members of Phi Gamma Delta fraternity charged with felony hazing. It ended with Danny Santulli now in a wheelchair, unable to talk or care for himself. Two others pleaded not guilty last week.

Court hearings for the others are planned in the coming weeks.