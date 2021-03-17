Mizzou to demolish eight buildings, sell one to save millions

COLUMBIA, Mo. – The University of Missouri plans to demolish eight campus buildings and sell one within the next year to save money.

Students and faculty members at Mizzou will soon hear bulldozers and construction equipment. University Communication Director Christian Basi said by knocking down the buildings, it will save them nearly $94 million because it costs more to fix them, then to get rid of them all together.

Mizzou is calling this the Space Reduction and Strategic Relocation Plan.

“We have the space on campus, so this is completely about savings for us,” Basi said. “We’re looking for some significant ways to reduce that to-do list as well as potentially save up money annually and then reinvest it back into our existing infrastructure.”

Over the next year, Parker, Noyes, Read, Loeb, and London halls, the Columbia Professional Building, the Neff Annex, and the Old Student Health Building will be torn down.

“These are buildings that are very much in a deteriorating state, would require millions of dollars of renovation,” Basi said. “Most of them are faculty and staff offices.”

Basi said those offices will be moved to other open spaces at the university. Mizzou uses a rating formula to check each building every five years. He said starting a 40% of more, a building becomes more expensive to renovate then to remove. Most of the nine buildings exceeded 60 percent.

The university is also selling Mizzou North.

“There is not a significant need for us to continue to have these buildings on campus,” Basi said. “It’s a drain on our financial resources every year.”

Mizzou North houses the Museum of Art and Archaeology and the Museum of Anthropology. Basi said both will be emptied and their collections will go to Ellis Library on campus.

By doing away with these nine buildings, Basi said it will save Mizzou around $2.5 million a year in operating costs. It also helps the carbon footprint of the campus because it is using less utilities.

The university is currently $868 million in backlog for maintenance and repair to other buildings and facilities on campus.

Even though these plans have been in the works since 2017, Basi said the pandemic has also been a positive.

“The technology is a bit of a bonus,” he said. “What happened during the pandemic because it does provide another option.”

Basi said some people have said they have emotional ties with some of the buildings.

“It would be wonderful if we could keep all our buildings and be able to renovate them in a manner to keep them in great shape for the future,” he said. “We also to understand we are fiscal stewards of the state dollars and students’ tuition money and it is not feasible for us to maintain these buildings if we can deliver the same higher quality of education while investing that money directly into our missions, instead of trying to fix a roof, fix plumbing or completely wire a building up to date.”

Basi said green spaces will be replacing the buildings. At present, the university is in the process of vacating the buildings and will soon ask for bids with the holes of the eight buildings to be demolished next year.