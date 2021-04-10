Mizzou to perform in 2022 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

COLUMBIA, Mo. – Mizzou’s marching band was selected to perform in the 2022 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Macy’s Parade officials said Marching Mizzou will be one of nine bands performing at the event in New York. There were more than 100 applicatns.

Amy Knops, director of Marching Mizzou and associate director of bands at the MU School of Music, said it is an exciting opportunity for students to represent their university and state. The marching band is very appreciative.

Marching Mizzou has more than 300 members.

Officials said the band will join the celebration at the call of “Let’s Have a Parade,” the iconic phrase that has signaled the start of the tradition since 1924.