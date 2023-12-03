LINCOLN, Neb. — Missouri women’s volleyball had its NCAA tournament run stalled in the second round with a sweeping defeat at the hands of 1-seed Nebraska.

The Cornhuskers swept the 8-seed Tigers 25-14, 25-19 and 25-21.

Janet deMarrais led the Tigers with 13 kills and Dilara Gedikoglu followed her up with 12 kills.

Setter Sierra Dudley aided 29 assists to her teammates.

The Tigers were held to a .089 hit% and were blocked 14 times by the Huskers.

Mizzou ends their season in the second round of the NCAA tournament at 18-13 in head coach Dawn Sullivan’s first season.