Mizzou’s College of Engineering receives almost $3 million estate gift

COLUMBIA, Mo. – Mizzou announced Wednesday an alumna gave the College of Engineering an estate gift of almost $3 million dollars to support student fellowship and faculty.

Alumna Sharon L. Langenbeck gave the amount of $2.85 million to the college.

Mizzou said the gift will create both an endowed chair and endowed student fellowship in mechanical and aerospace engineering: the Sharon L. Langenbeck, Ph.D. Endowed Chair in Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering and the Sharon L. Langenbeck, Ph.D. Endowed Fellowship in Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering

“I was an Amelia Earhart fellow at Mizzou, which is a fellowship program through Zonta International for women pursuing doctorates in aerospace engineering or space sciences,” Langenbeck said. “That fellowship helped launch my career in aerospace engineering, and I am fortunate to have spent my entire career in the industry. I want Mizzou to continue fostering opportunities for all students, especially young women, to launch their mechanical and aerospace careers through a Mizzou education.”

Elizabeth Bellott who is a current graduate student pursuing a doctorate in mechanical and aerospace engineering is the first Langenbeck fellow.

Bellott hopes to one day work in the industry or with the government on problems and systems related to sustainability and renewable energy

She also likes how research in mechanical and aerospace engineering spans multiple fields and industries.

“We’re grateful to Mizzou alumna Sharon Langenbeck for her generous gift to the College of Engineering,” Vice Chancellor for Advancement Jackie Lewis said. “This contribution will continue to support the foundation for student and faculty success at Mizzou.”