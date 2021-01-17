MLK Holiday Observance: 2 churches come together bringing awareness to racial division, inequalities

ST. LOUIS – A pair of churches in St. Louis honored the late Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. days ahead of his birthday to bring peace while recognizing the racial and health divide on Delmar Boulevard.

The history of of Delmar’s racial divide, health disparities, and racial inequalities is vast between blacks and whites.

The pandemic has widened the divide along with food insecurity, housing burdens, and more.

Centennial Christian Church and Central West End Church came together to host the MLK holiday observance.

“With all the chaos that’s going on in the world, we need peace right now and we’re here together as a symbol of peace,” Rev. Derrick Perkins of Centennial Christian Church said.

Community leaders explained why events like these are needed during the current challenging times.

“It was a no brainer for us when they reached out for us to get involved,” Pastor Eric Stiller of Central West End Church said.

People from all backgrounds gathered peacefull in front of the only statue of Dr. King to promote peace in the community followed by a peace march.

“Today is just a symbol of what we need to do on an ongoing basis to be with one another in solidarity,” Perkins said.

The theme for the event was based on this quote from Dr. King in 1966 when he said, ‘Of all the forms of inequality, injustice in health care is the most shocking and inhumane’.

“Dr. King’s legacy is now more important than ever and we need to grab ahold of that,” Stiller said.

Community leaders used the day to recognize the needs in the area.

“A big part of our vision has always been being involved in addressing the deep needs in this community and that includes disparities and inequities and racial justice,” Stiller said.